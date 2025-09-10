High School Game Day Roundup for September 9

It was a busy night around the County for High School Sports. Here are some of the recaps and scores from the area!

Boys Soccer

Hodgdon rolled past Schenck, 6-2, behind two goals apiece from Wyatt Oliver and Finn Gardiner, with Noah Arbab and Mason Polchies also scoring. Gardiner and Polchies each added assists. Schenck’s Brayden Osborne netted both of his team’s goals. Hodgdon keepers Michael Fitzpatrick and John Gaddis combined for three saves, while Schenck’s Marcus Hutchins tallied 12 stops on 24 shots.

Fort Fairfield rolled past MSSM, 7-0, in boys soccer Tuesday night. Cayden Ala led the Tigers with two goals and four assists, while Vince Heibel added two goals and two assists. Graedon King also scored twice, with Fritz Gabo netting one and Lucas Cormier adding an assist. Levi Cole and Seth Cote combined for the shutout in goal.

Presque Isle defeats Fort Kent 2-0. Presque Isle got on the board first when Jackson Greaves one-touched a corner kick from Brandon Porter into the net in the first half. The Wildcats quickly doubled their lead just over a minute into the second half as Camden O’Donnell finished off a cross from Trenton Mastro. Presque Isle’s defense held firm throughout the contest, with goalkeeper Griffin Berry recording the shutout to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 2-0 on the season, while Fort Kent drops to 1-2.

Girls Soccer

At the Johnson Athletic Complex, Presque Isle rallied past Fort Kent, 3-1. After Maddie Martin gave the Warriors an early lead, the Wildcats responded with three unanswered goals from Carrlyn Buck, Peyton Boinske, and Marion Young. Boinske and Maddy Oakes provided assists, while goalkeeper Kolbie Langley made six saves to secure the win.

In other action:

PVHS defeated Houlton 4 - 2

Hermon over Caribou 11 - 1

High School Golf

The Presque Isle golf team earned a convincing win over Hampden Academy on September 9 at Presque Isle Country Club, posting a team score of 156 to Hampden’s 178. Logan Caron led the way for the Wildcats, firing a medalist round of 36, while teammates Liam Orkins (41), Teddy Donovan (37), and Nick Lavigne (42) rounded out the scoring four. For Hampden, Wyatt Allen paced the Broncos with a 41, but the depth of Presque Isle’s lineup proved decisive in securing the victory.

