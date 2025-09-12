Here's the scores and highlights from a fairly quiet day around the County in High School Sports Action:

Golf

Presque Isle claimed a dominant golf victory at Presque Isle Country Club on Tuesday, posting a team score of 154 to outpace Caribou (191) and John Bapst (196). The Wildcats were led by medalist Nick Lavigne, who fired an impressive round of 35. Logan Caron and Liam Orkins each added 39s, while Lucas Wood carded a steady 40. Caribou was paced by Brady Barnes with a 41, while John Bapst’s top scorer was Jaxson Sockheson at 48.

Houlton hosted Mattanawcook Academy and came out victorious with a score of 163 to 178. Medalist for the match was Houlton's Patrick Marino who fired a one-under 35. With the victory, the Shires still remain undefeated on the season with a record of 8 - 0.

Girls Soccer

Stevi Pearce scored two goals to lead the Central Aroostook Lady Panthers to a 2-1 girls soccer win over the Madawaska Lady Owls

Boys Soccer

The Madawaska Owls come out with a 10 - 2 win over the Central Aroostook Panthers

If you have a photo or a recap that you'd like to send in, you can send all information and photos HERE!

Nominations for Week Two Athlete of the Week opened earlier this week and will run through Sunday at 5 PM. We encourage you to keep submitting your standout players and show support for the athletes who give their all on and off the field. you can nominate a student-athlete HERE