The fourth County game of the day put the eighth-seed Presque Isle Wildcats up against the top seed Cony Rams in Class B, and Presque Isle made the Rams earn it.

Presque Isle fell to top-seed Cony 63-51 in a Class B quarterfinal

Parker Morin scored 21 points to lead Cony, Bua with 14 for the Wildcats

Wildcats finish 10-10 after a hard-fought tournament run

Cony came out with a quick start and scored a couple early buckets, but the Wildcats did not blink. Presque Isle matched the energy, stayed connected defensively, and kept it a five-point game after one quarter, trailing 17-12.

The Rams created separation in the second with a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 13 midway through the quarter. Cony kept the pressure on through the rest of the half and carried a 37-20 lead into the break.

Presque Isle kept competing in the third and cut into the margin a few times, but Cony answered every push and stretched the lead as high as 20 during the quarter. The Wildcats trailed 51-35 heading to the fourth.

Presque Isle had one more run in it and battled to the final horn, trimming the deficit to as little as 10 late, but Cony held steady and closed out a 63-51 win.

The Wildcats finish their season 10-10. Kason Bua led Presque Isle with 14 points, Cruze Casavant scored 11 points, and Nate Tompkins added 10 points. Cony was led by Parker Morin with 21 points, with Carter Brathwaite scoring 13 points and Jackson Kay adding 11 points. The Rams move to 17-2 and will face Ellsworth Eagles in the Class B semifinals.

