Saturday was loaded with County action, with five tournament games in Bangor, plus a big weekend for Presque Isle hockey and a state championship on the wrestling mat.

Tournament Finals, County Teams

Boys Class D Quarterfinal

Fort Fairfield 57, Woodland 41

Fort Fairfield was led by Lucas Cormier with 18 points and Ethan Walsh with 18 points, with Cayden Ala adding 9 points. Woodland got 23 points from Ethan Monk and 11 points from Jace Russell. Full recap [HERE]

Boys Class D Quarterfinal

Madawaska 53, Penobscot Valley 37

Quinn Pelletier scored 18 points to pace the Owls. Brayden Pelletier and Isaac Beaulieu each scored 9 points, and Aleck Gendreau and Bradley Kennedy added 8 points apiece. Penobscot Valley was led by Noah Austin with 12 points. Full recap [HERE]

Girls Class D Quarterfinal

Central Aroostook 39, Woodland 36

Central Aroostook got 12 points from Harleigh Allen and 12 points from Lilly Burtt, with Maggie Mahan scoring 9 points. Woodland was led by Karleigh Smith with 14 points and Mishun Cornelius with 13 points. Full recap [HERE]

Boys Class B Quarterfinal

Cony 63, Presque Isle 51

Presque Isle was led by Kason Bua with 14 points, with Cruze Casavant scoring 11 points and Nate Tompkins adding 10 points. Cony was paced by Parker Morin with 21 points, plus 13 points from Carter Brathwaite and 11 points from Jackson Kay. Full recap [HERE]

Girls Class B Quarterfinal

Presque Isle 48, Hermon 37

The Lady Wildcats advanced behind Emily Collins with 13 points, Gan Curtis with 11 points, and Breanna Burlock with 10 points. Hermon was led by Rebecca Balmas with 18 points and Abbie Bradstreet with 11 points. Full recap [HERE]

Presque Isle Hockey, Weekend Wins

Presque Isle picked up two wins over the weekend, starting with a 7-1 win over Greely on Friday. Oliver Woollard finished with 2 goals and 2 assists, and Kamden Daigle added 2 goals and 1 assist. Logan Caron, Lucas Wood, and Grant York also scored.

On Saturday, Presque Isle followed it up with a 6-2 win over Cape Elizabeth. Letourneau scored 2 goals, and Oliver Woollard, Kamden Daigle, Logan Caron, and Dylan James added goals.

County Wrestling, State Hardware

The MPA Class B State Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Mattanawcook Academy, and the County brought home a state title. Brock Gagnon of Caribou won the Class B state championship at 150 pounds.

Also placing for the County, Joel Desjardins of Fort Kent finished State runner-up at 157 pounds, Mason St. Peter of Caribou placed fourth at 165, Cameron Levesque of Caribou finished fifth at 120, and Tim Benthusen of Fort Kent finished fifth at 132.

