Aroostook County soccer teams delivered big performances this week across the boys and girls divisions, with explosive scoring and standout individual efforts lighting up the pitch.

⚽ Boys Soccer

In Fort Fairfield, the Tigers broke open what had been a defensive battle with Hodgdon, exploding for seven second-half goals to earn a commanding 7–0 win. The match was knotted 0–0 until the 29-minute mark of the second half before Fort Fairfield took control. Vince Heibel powered the Tigers’ offense with three goals and one assist, leading an impressive late surge.

Presque Isle also notched an important win, downing Hermon 5–2 behind a steady offensive rhythm and strong defensive play.

Over in Madawaska, the Owls soared past Central Aroostook 10–2, displaying an aggressive attack that has become their trademark this season.

⚽ Girls Soccer

The Hodgdon Lady Hawks left no doubt in their matchup against East Grand, cruising to an 11–1 victory on their home field. Ava Ezell led the charge with five goals and two assists, while Raina Ezell added four goals of her own. Kylie Campbell and Cayleigh Clark each chipped in a goal to round out the scoring. Camryn Cowgar tallied the lone goal for East Grand.

In Caribou, Maddie Martin was nearly unstoppable, netting four goals to lead Fort Kent past the host Vikings 6–2. Reese Doucette added two goals and two assists as the Warriors improved to 8–2–1 on the season. Caribou’s goals came from Shanya Pelletier and Quinn Corrigan, as the Vikings continue to search for their first win.

Elsewhere, PCHS earned a 3–1 victory over Katahdin, and Ashland blanked Schenck 8–0 behind a balanced team effort.

