Fort Fairfield had to answer more than once Thursday, and the Tigers did enough to keep their unbeaten season alive.

The top-seeded Tigers held off No. 9 Schenck 8-5 in a Class D North quarterfinal, advancing to the regional semifinals.

Schenck struck first in the opening inning, but Fort Fairfield tied it in the second when Jacob Edgecomb scored on a balk.

The Tigers moved in front in the fourth. Ryan Schlesinger was hit by a pitch, Edgecomb doubled, and Lucas Cormier reached on an error that brought in two runs to give Fort Fairfield a 3-1 lead.

Schenck answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to move back in front 4-3, but Fort Fairfield responded right away.

Graedon King doubled to start the bottom half, and Eric Helstrom’s groundout brought him in to tie the game. Schlesinger was hit by a pitch, and Edgecomb followed with an inside-the-park home run to put the Tigers ahead 6-4.

Fort Fairfield added two more in the sixth when Helstrom reached on an error, allowing Cormier and Levi Cole to score.

Schenck got one run back in the seventh, but Cayden Ala closed it out for the Tigers.

Edgecomb had two hits, including the inside-the-park homer. King doubled and scored, Cormier singled and scored twice, and Helstrom drove in a run while also reaching on the late error that helped stretch the lead.

Fort Fairfield now moves on to the Class D North semifinals.

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