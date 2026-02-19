Fort Kent and Mattanawcook had already proven all season this matchup was going to be tight, and the rubber match did not disappoint, until the Warriors hit the gas in the second half and never let it go.

Final: Fort Kent 70, Mattanawcook 61

Swing: Fort Kent opened the third on an 8-0 run and led 47-43 after three

Stars: Aden Jeffers 23 points (18 in second half), Mason Pelletier 20 (5 threes)

The 3-seed Fort Kent Warriors outlasted the 2-seed Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 70-61 in a Class C showdown, earning the split in the regular season and then taking the one that mattered most. Fort Kent punches its ticket to Championship Saturday and will play the winner of Caribou vs Washington Academy at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on 101.9 The Rock.

These two teams knew each other well. They split the regular-season meetings on each other’s home floors, with Fort Kent winning by one and Mattanawcook winning by two. From the opening whistle, it played exactly how you would expect, fast, aggressive, and built for buckets.

The first quarter was a track meet, and it was tight right away with Mattanawcook holding a 15-14 lead after one. The Lynx stretched the margin to eight early in the second, but Fort Kent kept answering. The Warriors finished the half with a 6-0 run to pull within four, and Mattanawcook carried a 29-25 lead into the break.

Fort Kent flipped the script immediately in the third. The Warriors opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the night, then traded the advantage back and forth the rest of the quarter. Fort Kent closed the frame with an 8-1 run, scored 22 points in the third, and took a 47-43 lead into the fourth.

Aden Jeffers opened the fourth with another big three to push the lead to seven, and Fort Kent stayed in control from there. Mattanawcook kept fighting, but the Warriors stayed composed, made the right plays down the stretch, and closed out the 70-61 win.

Jeffers led Fort Kent with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 18 points in the second half. Mason Pelletier added 20 with five three-pointers, with Tobias Naranja scoring 9 and Dom Cyr adding 8.

Mattanawcook finishes 16-4, led by Avery Jordan with 16 points. Kooper McCarthy added 12 points and 7 assists, while Andrew Oliver and True Weatherbee scored 10 each, with Weatherbee also grabbing 7 rebounds.

Read More: