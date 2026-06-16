Fort Fairfield has answered everything thrown at it this spring.

Now the unbeaten Tigers are one win away from a Northern Maine championship.

No. 1 Fort Fairfield will face No. 2 Bangor Christian in the Class D North final Tuesday at the University of Maine.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers reached the regional final after beating Schenck 8-5 in the quarterfinals and rallying past Penobscot Valley 7-4 in the semifinals.

That semifinal win showed a lot about why Fort Fairfield is still playing.

The Tigers trailed 3-2 in the sixth before putting together the inning that sent them to the final. Jonah LeBlanc and Lucas Cormier singled, Cayden Ala was hit by a pitch, Levi Cole tied it with an RBI single, Graedon King followed with a two-run single, and Charlie Griffeth helped stretch the lead with a bunt single that brought in two more runs after an error.

That has been Fort Fairfield’s strength all season. It is not just one part of the order or one type of offense.

The Tigers can get hits throughout the lineup. They can bunt. They can put pressure on the defense. They can answer when games get tight.

Bangor Christian brings a dangerous lineup into the final.

The Patriots beat Hodgdon 16-6 in the quarterfinals, then outlasted Katahdin 13-12 in eight innings in the semifinals. That win showed Bangor Christian can build big innings, keep pressure on pitchers and survive a back-and-forth tournament game.

For Fort Fairfield, one of the biggest keys will be limiting those big innings and continuing to get steady at-bats across the lineup.

The Tigers are unbeaten, battle-tested and one win away from the schools second trip to a state championship game, joining the Boys Soccer squad who won it all in November.

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