Fort Fairfield has one more game left, and it is the biggest one of the season.

The undefeated Tigers will face the Telstar Rebels on Saturday at St. Joseph’s College in Standish for the Class D baseball state championship and the Gold Glove.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Fort Fairfield enters the state final unbeaten, battle-tested and coming off a championship win that showed exactly why the Tigers are still playing.

Fort Fairfield’s Road To The Final

Fort Fairfield’s tournament run started with an 8-5 quarterfinal win over Schenck.

The Tigers had to answer pressure in that one, and Jacob Edgecomb delivered one of the tournament’s biggest swings with an inside-the-park home run. Fort Fairfield found enough offense, kept the season moving and advanced to the semifinals.

The next test came against Penobscot Valley.

Fort Fairfield trailed 3-2 in the sixth inning before putting together the rally that sent the Tigers to the Class D North final. Jonah LeBlanc and Lucas Cormier singled, Cayden Ala was hit by a pitch, Levi Cole tied the game with an RBI single, Graedon King followed with a two-run single, and Charlie Griffeth helped stretch the lead with a bunt single that brought in two more runs after an error.

That 7-4 win put Fort Fairfield one game away from a regional title.

The Tigers got it Tuesday night at UMaine.

In arguably the best game played during the 2026 season, Fort Fairfield beat Bangor Christian 2-1 in eight innings to win the Class D North championship. Ala scored the tying run in the sixth, then scored the winning run in the eighth when Eric Helstrom drew a bases-loaded walk.

King gave Fort Fairfield a huge start on the mound, and Ala worked out of trouble in the eighth to give the Tigers a chance to win it in the bottom half.

It was a tight, tense, championship kind of win.

What Has Carried The Tigers

Fort Fairfield has not needed one player to carry the entire run.

The Tigers have gotten big moments throughout the lineup. Ala has been a catalyst on the bases and scored both runs in the regional final. King has delivered at the plate and on the mound. Griffeth has had key hits and defensive plays. Cormier, Cole, Helstrom, Edgecomb, LeBlanc and others have all had moments that helped push Fort Fairfield one step closer.

That balance matters in a state final.

Fort Fairfield can bunt, run, put the ball in play, force defensive pressure and play clean enough baseball to stay in close games.

The Tigers have also shown they can handle stress. They rallied late against Penobscot Valley, then won an extra-inning regional final against Bangor Christian.

That is the kind of experience a team wants going into a state championship game.

How Telstar Got Here

Telstar brings plenty of momentum into Saturday too.

The Rebels won the Class D South title with a 12-1 win over Richmond at St. Joseph’s College, scoring 12 runs over the final four innings after falling behind 1-0.

That win gave Telstar its first regional championship since 2000 and sent the Rebels back to the state final.

Telstar’s South final win was built around pressure and contact. The Rebels put the ball in play, took advantage of Richmond mistakes and got production from the bottom part of the lineup.

Brennan Walker pitched six innings in the regional final, allowing one run while striking out seven. He also added a single and an RBI.

Owen Beaton went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Landon McPherson helped spark the offense and drove in runs during Telstar’s late push.

Telstar also reached the regional final with a 6-5 win over Buckfield in the South semifinals.

The Matchup

This state final has a simple feel to it.

Fort Fairfield has been tough because the Tigers can win close, low-scoring games and find one big inning when they need it.

Telstar has shown it can stay patient, put pressure on a defense and turn contact into crooked numbers.

For Fort Fairfield, the key will be staying sharp defensively, limiting big innings and continuing to create pressure on the bases.

For Telstar, the goal will be to keep the ball in play and make the Tigers work through every inning.

The Tigers are unbeaten, advancing to their first baseball title game since 2018, The Rebels are coming off their first regional title in 26 years.

One game decides the Gold Glove.

Fort Fairfield and Telstar meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College for the Class D baseball state championship.

Athlete of the Spring voting is LIVE, voting will carry on through Thursday 9pm. Vote [HERE] .

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]