Katahdin softball’s run through Class D North came to an end Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maine.

The No. 2 Lady Cougars fell to No. 1 Penobscot Valley 5-2 in the Northern Maine final, finishing the season as Class D North runners-up after one of the strongest springs in program history.

Katahdin took the first lead of the game in the third inning.

Emily McNally started the inning with a single, and Polly Cullen followed with another base hit. Trinity Lane moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt, and Emily Lane reached on an error that allowed McNally and Cullen to score, giving the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Penobscot Valley answered in the bottom half.

Charlotte Dube walked, Lila Cummings singled, and Abby Farley delivered the big swing for the Lady Howlers, tripling to center field. Farley also scored on an error on the play, putting PVHS in front 3-2.

The Lady Howlers added one run in the fifth and another in the sixth, with Cummings driving in runs in both innings.

Katahdin tried to get something started in the seventh when Cullen doubled, but Penobscot Valley held on to close out the regional title.

Cullen had three hits for Katahdin, including a double, and also worked in the circle for the Lady Cougars. McNally also singled and scored, while Lane’s sacrifice bunt helped set up both Katahdin runs.

For Penobscot Valley, Farley’s triple changed the game in the third, and Cummings finished with multiple hits and multiple RBIs.

The result ends Katahdin’s season, but not before the Lady Cougars put together a spring to remember.

Katahdin reached the Class D North final, played for a regional championship at UMaine and closed the year as one of the top teams in Northern Maine.\

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