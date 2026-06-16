The Katahdin Lady Cougars are one win away from turning an unbeaten season into a Northern Maine championship.

The No. 2 Lady Cougars will face No. 1 Penobscot Valley in the Class D North final Tuesday at the University of Maine.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Katahdin has been one of the strongest County softball stories all spring, going unbeaten through the regular season and carrying that run into the tournament.

The Lady Cougars opened postseason play with an 11-1 win over Stearns, then followed it with a 9-3 semifinal win over Machias.

In the semifinal, Katahdin showed the balance that has made it so difficult to deal with all season. The Lady Cougars answered an early Machias run, moved back in front in the middle innings and added insurance late.

Lizzy Lane delivered a key double, Emily McNally helped create scoring chances, Eva Hernandez doubled in the sixth, Trinity Lane helped add pressure, and Polly Cullen came through at the plate while also closing the game in the circle.

That variety is a big part of Katahdin’s identity.

The Lady Cougars can bunt. They can put the ball in play. They can force defensive mistakes. They can move runners. They can hit for power. And they have had pitching to match.

Penobscot Valley brings plenty of momentum into the regional final as well. The Lady Howlers advanced with an 11-6 win over Penquis in the other semifinal, showing they can put runs on the board and handle a tournament game with offense.

For Katahdin, the formula does not need to change. Keep pressure on the defense, take advantage of scoring chances and give Cullen room to work in the circle.

The Lady Cougars are one win away from a Northern Maine title and a trip to the state championship game.

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