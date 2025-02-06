Fort Fairfield Ends Madawaska’s Undefeated Season in Double-Overtime Thriller

As heard on **101.9 The Rock**, the Fort Fairfield Tigers handed the Madawaska Owls their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion, securing a 77-65 double-overtime victory in both teams' final regular-season game.

The game was tightly contested from start to finish. Madawaska led by just four points at halftime and held a slim two-point advantage after three quarters. Regulation ended in a 55-55 tie, and after a low-scoring first overtime, the teams remained deadlocked at 58-58, forcing a second extra period.

In the second overtime, Fort Fairfield took control, sealing the win by going an impressive 14-for-16 from the free throw line.

Cayden Ala led the way for the Tigers with an outstanding 32-point performance, while Ethan Walsh added 25 points, and Jacob Edgecomb contributed 10. Eighth-grader Quinn Pelletier, an eighth grader, put on a stellar performance for Madawaska, scoring 31 points, while Isaac Beaulieu chipped in 14.

With the victory, Fort Fairfield earns a home preliminary tournament game next week, while Madawaska looks to regroup heading into the Tournament after an incredible regular season.

