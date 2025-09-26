The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the third Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Cayden Ala, a dual-sport standout from Fort Fairfield High School, won the Aroostook League Golf Championship this past week, in addition to scoring five times and assisting on six other markers for the Tigers in two wins.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Emma Graves - Caribou High School

Mitchell Burtt - Central Aroostook High School

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School

James Lamarre - Fort Kent Community High School

He joins Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Nominations for Week Four opened earlier this week and will run through Sunday at Noon. We encourage you to keep submitting your standout players and show support for the athletes who give their all on and off the field. you can nominate a student-athlete HERE

Congratulations again to Cayden Ala on being named Athlete of the Week!

