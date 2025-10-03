The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the fourth Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Kolbie Langley, a multi-sport senior from Presque Isle High School, given the nod on notching her first two career shutouts in two Lady Wildcats wins this past week.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin High School

Dominic Cyr - Fort Kent High School

She joins Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Nominations for Week Five opened earlier this week and will run through Sunday at Noon. We encourage you to keep submitting your standout players and show support for the athletes who give their all on and off the field. you can nominate a student-athlete HERE

Congratulations again to Kolbie Langley on being named Athlete of the Week!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! Launch your future on your terms. NMCC in Presque Isle offers fully online and hybrid learning opportunities. Visit NMCC.edu and explore programs that fit your life.

Have a result from a game or meet you'd like to share? Or a photo? Send them HERE!