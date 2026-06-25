The County gave us a sports year worth looking back on.

The year had everything a countdown needs. There was a first-time champion, a school-wide run that almost felt unreal, teams that pushed all the way to the final day, and individual performances that took over entire games. There were perfect seasons, breakthrough moments, dominant winter showings, a state title won away from the spotlight, and a few performances that made people stop and ask if they had read the numbers correctly.

Some moments were built over years. Others happened in one swing, one shot, one race, or one unforgettable afternoon.

That is what made narrowing this list down so difficult.

Before the countdown begins, it is worth setting the stage.

There were also major career milestones across The County.

Ava Lerman, Aden Jeffers, Cyran Ciarleglio, and Ally Shields all reached 1,000 career points in basketball. Lerman, Ava Ezell, and Layla Burby reached 100 career goals in soccer. Those numbers take years to build, and they helped make this school year feel even bigger.

Over the next several days, we will count down the biggest County sports moments of the year, looking at the performances, championships, surprises, and storylines that stood out the most.

Some moments made the list because of history. Some made it because of shock value. Some made it because the performance was simply too good to ignore.

The countdown begins tomorrow with No. 12., along with the Athletes of the Spring Announcements.

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]