Caribou’s Graves awarded Fall Week Ten Athlete of the Week

The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the Tenth Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 Fall Season.

Emma Graves of Caribou High School, wins the award with the sixth highest finish amongst all Freshmen at the New England Cross Country Championships this past week!

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Vincent Heibel - Fort Fairfield

Layla Burby - Ashland

Harleigh Allen - Central Aroostook

She joins Madi Cyr of Wisdom, Pierce Gorneault of Caribou, Allie Fournier of Fort Kent, Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Congratulations again to Emma Graves on being named Athlete of the Week!

