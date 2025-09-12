The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the first Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Owen Corrigan, a standout from Caribou High School, captured the title after an incredible week of performances that inspired fans, teammates, and coaches alike. He earned recognition for his six goal performance against Foxcroft Academy last week.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Madeline Martin - Fort Kent

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon

Michael Fitzpatrick - Hodgdon

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin

Nominations for Week Two opened earlier this week and will run through Sunday at 5 PM. We encourage you to keep submitting your standout players and show support for the athletes who give their all on and off the field. you can nominate a student-athlete HERE

Congratulations again to Owen Corrigan on being named Athlete of the Week!

