The votes are in, and Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska and Ellie Cyr of Wisdom are your Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week.

Gagnon takes the boys honor after putting together a big offensive week for the Madawaska Owls, while Cyr earns the girls award following another high-scoring stretch for the Wisdom Pioneers.

The two emerged from a Week Seven ballot featuring 14 Aroostook County athletes, with seven boys and seven girls receiving recognition for their performances.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska

Gagnon was all over the scoresheet during Week Seven.

The Madawaska standout finished with 4 goals and 2 assists across two reported games, highlighted by a huge performance in which he recorded 3 goals and 2 assists for the Owls.

That offensive production earned him a spot on a talented boys ballot and ultimately enough support from voters to take the Week Seven honor.

Congratulations to Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska, your Fall Week Seven Boys Athlete of the Week.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Ellie Cyr, Wisdom

Cyr continued what has been a big offensive season for the Wisdom girls.

During Week Seven, she scored 5 goals across three reported games, including both Wisdom goals in the Pioneers' 2-1 victory over Katahdin.

Her consistent production throughout the week helped earn her the most support on the girls ballot.

Congratulations to Ellie Cyr of Wisdom, your Fall Week Seven Girls Athlete of the Week.

Week Seven Boys Nominees

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin

Schmidt scored 7 goals across two reported games, including a five-goal performance and both goals in Katahdin's 2-0 victory over Wisdom.

Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska

Gagnon totaled 4 goals and 2 assists across two reported games, including a 3-goal, 2-assist performance.

Drew Lamoreau, Easton

Lamoreau scored 4 goals in Easton's 7-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.

Cooper Willard, Houlton

Willard recorded a hat trick in Houlton's 5-0 victory over Schenck/Stearns.

Easton Daigle, Fort Kent

Daigle earned his nomination after scoring 3 goals over a three-game stretch for the Warriors.

Preston Lavoie, Wisdom

Lavoie was nominated for his team-first attitude, sportsmanship and support of his teammates, including the way he celebrates the success of those around him.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle

Darrell finished third at the PVC Large School Cross Country Championship in 17:36.09.

Week Seven Girls Nominees

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren

Lapierre scored 6 goals across two games, recording hat tricks against Ashland and Easton. Her performance against Ashland included the overtime game-winner.

Ava Ezell, Houlton

Ezell finished with 5 goals and 3 assists in a huge offensive performance while also surpassing 150 career goals.

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom

Cyr scored 5 goals across three reported games, including both goals in Wisdom's 2-1 victory over Katahdin.

Brooklynn Thibodeau, Washburn

Thibodeau recorded 3 goals and 2 assists in a big performance against MSSM.

Emily Hallett, Presque Isle

The Wildcats defensive sweeper scored one of the week's most unusual goals, finding the net against John Bapst from beyond midfield.

Taylor Lausier, Van Buren

Lausier scored against MSSM and continued contributing to the Van Buren attack during the week.

Emma Stubbs, Southern Aroostook

Stubbs was nominated for the effort, commitment and team-first approach she consistently brings to Southern Aroostook.

Another Strong Week Across The County

Week Seven produced everything from multi-goal performances and championship cross country finishes to defensive standouts and athletes recognized for the way they support their teammates.

Congratulations to all 14 nominees who earned a place on the Week Seven ballots, and thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted.

Most of all, congratulations to Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska and Ellie Cyr of Wisdom, your Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week.

With the postseason now underway, Week Eight nominations are already open, and the next big performance could come with a season on the line.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations are live, until 9 p.m. on Sunday, you can nominate a student-athlete using the link below!