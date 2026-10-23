Madawaska’s Gagnon and Wisdom’s Cyr Win Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week
The votes are in, and Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska and Ellie Cyr of Wisdom are your Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week.
Gagnon takes the boys honor after putting together a big offensive week for the Madawaska Owls, while Cyr earns the girls award following another high-scoring stretch for the Wisdom Pioneers.
The two emerged from a Week Seven ballot featuring 14 Aroostook County athletes, with seven boys and seven girls receiving recognition for their performances.
Boys Athlete of the Week: Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska
Gagnon was all over the scoresheet during Week Seven.
The Madawaska standout finished with 4 goals and 2 assists across two reported games, highlighted by a huge performance in which he recorded 3 goals and 2 assists for the Owls.
That offensive production earned him a spot on a talented boys ballot and ultimately enough support from voters to take the Week Seven honor.
Congratulations to Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska, your Fall Week Seven Boys Athlete of the Week.
Girls Athlete of the Week: Ellie Cyr, Wisdom
Cyr continued what has been a big offensive season for the Wisdom girls.
During Week Seven, she scored 5 goals across three reported games, including both Wisdom goals in the Pioneers' 2-1 victory over Katahdin.
Her consistent production throughout the week helped earn her the most support on the girls ballot.
Congratulations to Ellie Cyr of Wisdom, your Fall Week Seven Girls Athlete of the Week.
Week Seven Boys Nominees
Conor Schmidt, Katahdin
Schmidt scored 7 goals across two reported games, including a five-goal performance and both goals in Katahdin's 2-0 victory over Wisdom.
Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska
Gagnon totaled 4 goals and 2 assists across two reported games, including a 3-goal, 2-assist performance.
Drew Lamoreau, Easton
Lamoreau scored 4 goals in Easton's 7-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.
Cooper Willard, Houlton
Willard recorded a hat trick in Houlton's 5-0 victory over Schenck/Stearns.
Easton Daigle, Fort Kent
Daigle earned his nomination after scoring 3 goals over a three-game stretch for the Warriors.
Preston Lavoie, Wisdom
Lavoie was nominated for his team-first attitude, sportsmanship and support of his teammates, including the way he celebrates the success of those around him.
Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle
Darrell finished third at the PVC Large School Cross Country Championship in 17:36.09.
Week Seven Girls Nominees
Emily Lapierre, Van Buren
Lapierre scored 6 goals across two games, recording hat tricks against Ashland and Easton. Her performance against Ashland included the overtime game-winner.
Ava Ezell, Houlton
Ezell finished with 5 goals and 3 assists in a huge offensive performance while also surpassing 150 career goals.
Ellie Cyr, Wisdom
Cyr scored 5 goals across three reported games, including both goals in Wisdom's 2-1 victory over Katahdin.
Brooklynn Thibodeau, Washburn
Thibodeau recorded 3 goals and 2 assists in a big performance against MSSM.
Emily Hallett, Presque Isle
The Wildcats defensive sweeper scored one of the week's most unusual goals, finding the net against John Bapst from beyond midfield.
Taylor Lausier, Van Buren
Lausier scored against MSSM and continued contributing to the Van Buren attack during the week.
Emma Stubbs, Southern Aroostook
Stubbs was nominated for the effort, commitment and team-first approach she consistently brings to Southern Aroostook.
Another Strong Week Across The County
Week Seven produced everything from multi-goal performances and championship cross country finishes to defensive standouts and athletes recognized for the way they support their teammates.
Congratulations to all 14 nominees who earned a place on the Week Seven ballots, and thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted.
Most of all, congratulations to Aiden Gagnon of Madawaska and Ellie Cyr of Wisdom, your Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week.
With the postseason now underway, Week Eight nominations are already open, and the next big performance could come with a season on the line.