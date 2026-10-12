The Fall Week Six Athlete of the Week ballots are set, and this may be one of the deepest groups of the season.

Fifteen student-athletes from across Aroostook County earned spots on this week’s boys and girls ballots after big scoring performances, standout goalkeeping, a cross country victory and top finishes at the state golf championships.

Voting is open now at 1019TheRock.com. Fans can vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Week Six winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Hunter Anderson, Southern Aroostook, Soccer

The freshman accounted for all four Southern Aroostook goals in a 4-1 win over Washburn, scoring an unassisted hat trick and assisting on the fourth goal. The victory was just the Warriors' second of the season.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Witmer raced to the individual victory at the Red Riot Challenge, crossing the finish line in 13:22.20.

Finn Gardiner, Hodgdon, Soccer

Gardiner was at the center of the Hodgdon attack with 1 goal and 4 assists in the Hawks' victory over MSSM.

Aiden Carleglio, Hodgdon, Soccer

Carleglio had a huge week in goal. He made 22 saves in Hodgdon's 1-1 double-overtime tie with Fort Fairfield, then recorded another 18 saves against MSSM, giving him 40 saves across two games.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Schmidt continued his strong offensive season with 3 goals and 1 assist in Katahdin's Oct. 9 performance.

Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom, Soccer

Hargrove produced throughout the week, totaling 4 goals and 3 assists across three reported games for the Pioneers.

Beckett Peabody, Houlton, Golf

Peabody delivered on the biggest stage of the golf season, shooting a 76 to tie for third place at the Class C State Championships.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Trinity Lane, Katahdin, Soccer

In her first game back from a knee injury, Trinity Lane made 16 saves to help lead Katahdin to a win over East Grand. She followed that performance with an impressive 27-save effort against Shead, helping keep the Cougars competitive in a hard-fought double-overtime contest.

Ciara St. Pierre, Van Buren, Soccer

St. Pierre helped power the Van Buren attack with 2 goals and 1 assist in the Crusaders' victory over MSSM.

Stevi Pierce, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Pierce scored 2 goals to help lead Central Aroostook to a 4-0 victory over Ashland.

Sadie Trams, Ashland, Soccer

Trams had one of the biggest scoring stretches of Week Six, scoring 5 goals in one game and 2 more in another for 7 goals across two reported games.

Reese Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Doucette was another scoring machine during the week, putting away 4 goals in one game and 2 in another, giving her 6 goals across two games.

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Cyr continued her high-scoring season with 4 goals and 1 assist in Wisdom's Oct. 6 performance.

Presley Goodwin, Houlton, Golf

Goodwin turned in a top-three finish at the Class C State Golf Championships, shooting a 92 to finish third.

Ava Toussaint, Madawaska, Soccer

Toussaint earned her place on the ballot after recording a hat trick for Madawaska during Week Six.

Vote for the Week Six Winners

From huge goal totals to game-changing saves, a race victory and some of the best golf performances in the state, Week Six produced plenty of performances worthy of recognition.

Now it is up to County sports fans.

Vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m. at 1019TheRock.com.

The Fall Week Six Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.