Another week of fall sports is in the books, and the latest Athlete of the Week ballots feature some of the biggest performances we have seen as the regular season winds down.

Seven boys and seven girls from across Aroostook County have earned spots on the Fall Week Seven ballots after big scoring games, championship cross country performances and nominations submitted by the people who watched them compete.

Voting is open now. You can vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Week Seven winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin

Schmidt continued his huge offensive season with 7 goals across two reported games. He scored five times in one contest before accounting for both goals in Katahdin’s 2-0 victory over Wisdom.

Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska

Gagnon put together a productive stretch for the Owls with 4 goals and 2 assists across two reported games, including a 3-goal, 2-assist performance.

Drew Lamoreau, Easton

Lamoreau exploded for 4 goals in Easton’s 7-1 victory over Southern Aroostook. His nomination also noted that he has spent much of his high school career playing on the defensive side of the field.

Cooper Willard, Houlton

Willard found the back of the net three times, recording a hat trick in Houlton’s 5-0 win over Schenck/Stearns.

Easton Daigle, Fort Kent

Daigle was nominated after scoring 3 goals over his last three games, becoming an important part of the Fort Kent attack down the stretch.

Preston Lavoie, Wisdom

Lavoie was nominated for his team-first attitude, sportsmanship and support of his teammates. His nomination highlighted the way he celebrates the success of others, including his reaction after a teammate scored, along with his positive attitude and willingness to encourage those around him.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle

Darrell turned in a strong postseason cross country performance, finishing third at the PVC Large School Championship in 17:36.09 and leading the Wildcats in a tightly contested team race.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren

Lapierre had a huge week for the Crusaders, scoring 6 goals across two games.

She recorded a hat trick against Ashland, including the overtime game-winner, then followed it with another hat trick against Easton.

Ava Ezell, Houlton

Ezell put together another massive offensive performance with 5 goals and 3 assists in one game while also surpassing 150 career goals.

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom

Cyr continued her high-scoring fall with 5 goals across three reported games, including both goals in Wisdom’s 2-1 victory over Katahdin.

Brooklynn Thibodeau, Washburn

Thibodeau earned her place on the ballot after a huge performance against MSSM, finishing the game with 3 goals and 2 assists.

Emily Hallett, Presque Isle

Hallett normally makes her impact as a defensive sweeper for the Wildcats, but she provided one of the more unusual scoring moments of the week when she scored against John Bapst from beyond midfield.

Taylor Lausier, Van Buren

Lausier found the net against MSSM and continued contributing to the Van Buren attack later in the week, earning her a public nomination and a place on the Week Seven ballot.

Emma Stubbs, Southern Aroostook

Stubbs was nominated for the effort and commitment she consistently brings to her team, with her nomination highlighting how she continues to go above and beyond and give maximum effort.

Time to Vote

Week Seven brings together some very different reasons for recognition.

There are multi-goal performances, championship cross country results, defensive standouts and athletes whose teammates and supporters wanted to make sure their contributions did not go unnoticed.

Now it is up to County sports fans.

Vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Seven Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.