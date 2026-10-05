The Fall Week Five Athlete of the Week ballots are set, with ten student-athletes representing standout performances from soccer, cross country and golf across Aroostook County.

Five boys and five girls have earned spots on this week’s ballots after championship performances, big scoring efforts and strong showings for their teams.

Voting is open now at 1019TheRock.com, q961.com, and bigcountry969.com. You can vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Five winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Nominees

Patrick Collins, Presque Isle, Golf

Collins captured the PVC Boys Golf Championship, firing a 74 to finish two strokes ahead of the field.

Gavin Cormier, Van Buren, Soccer

Cormier scored Van Buren’s goal against Houlton, creating the scoring opportunity and finishing the play despite playing less than a full game.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Schmidt powered Katahdin’s offense with 3 goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over East Grand.

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer

Tuttle turned in a big offensive performance with 2 goals and 2 assists for Hodgdon.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Witmer led the eligible County boys at the Festival of Champions, finishing 46th overall in 17:00.21 against a large statewide field.

Girls Nominees

Aolie Watt, Southern Aroostook, Soccer

Watt scored both Southern Aroostook goals in a 2-1 victory over Hodgdon on September 30.

Joey Richardson, Katahdin, Soccer

Richardson continues to be one of Katahdin’s top offensive threats and one of the team’s leading shooters.

Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle, Golf

Korzekwa captured the PVC Girls Golf Championship after shooting an 86.

Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Ezell put together another huge offensive stretch, scoring 4 goals with an assist against Van Buren before adding 2 more goals against Old Town.

Arihanna Good, Ashland, Soccer

Good has been a strong presence on the Ashland back line, winning possession, helping turn defense into offense and creating opportunities for her teammates from the defensive end.

Cast Your Vote

It is another strong Athlete of the Week ballot with championship performances, multi-goal games and standout efforts from across The County.

Vote once per hour in both polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

Then check back Friday morning when the Fall Week Five boys and girls Athletes of the Week are announced.