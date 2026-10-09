The votes are in for Fall Week Five Athlete of the Week, and this week produced three winners.

Gavin Cormier of Van Buren earned the boys honor, while the girls voting finished in a tie between Aolie Watt of Southern Aroostook and Arihanna Good of Ashland.

All three were selected from another strong group of nominees representing soccer, golf and cross country programs from across Aroostook County.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Gavin Cormier, Van Buren

Cormier earned the Week Five boys honor following his performance for the Van Buren boys soccer team against Houlton.

Cormier scored the Crusaders’ lone goal in the game, creating the opportunity and finishing the play before leaving the contest prior to halftime.

County voters ultimately gave Cormier the most support on the Week Five boys ballot.

Girls Athletes of the Week: Aolie Watt and Arihanna Good

For the first time this fall, the girls Athlete of the Week voting ended in a tie.

Aolie Watt of Southern Aroostook earned her share of the honor after providing all of the offense in the Warriors’ 2-1 victory over Hodgdon, scoring both Southern Aroostook goals.

Arihanna Good of Ashland also finished atop the voting after being recognized for her work on the defensive end. Good has been a strong presence for Ashland, winning possession, helping move the ball forward and creating opportunities for teammates from the back line.

With the final vote totals even, Watt and Good are both Fall Week Five Girls Athletes of the Week.

Fall Week Five Boys Nominees

Patrick Collins, Presque Isle, Golf

Collins won the PVC Boys Golf Championship after shooting a 74, finishing two strokes ahead of the field.

Gavin Cormier, Van Buren, Soccer

Cormier scored Van Buren’s goal against Houlton before leaving the game prior to halftime.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Schmidt recorded 3 goals and an assist in Katahdin’s 7-0 victory over East Grand.

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer

Tuttle put together a big offensive performance with 2 goals and 2 assists for Hodgdon.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Witmer finished 46th overall in 17:00.21 at the Festival of Champions, leading the eligible Aroostook County boys in the statewide field.

Fall Week Five Girls Nominees

Aolie Watt, Southern Aroostook, Soccer

Watt scored both goals in Southern Aroostook’s 2-1 victory over Hodgdon.

Joey Richardson, Katahdin, Soccer

Richardson was nominated as one of Katahdin’s top offensive threats and leading shooters.

Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle, Golf

Korzekwa captured the PVC Girls Golf Championship after shooting an 86.

Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Ezell scored 4 goals and added an assist against Van Buren, then followed that performance with 2 more goals against Old Town.

Arihanna Good, Ashland, Soccer

Good was recognized for her defensive work, ability to win possession and contributions in helping Ashland turn defense into offensive opportunities.

Congratulations to all ten Week Five nominees and to this week’s three winners.

Thank you as well to everyone who submitted nominations and voted throughout the week.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are live through Sunday at 9 p.m. you can nominate a student-athlete by using the link below!