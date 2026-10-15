The regular season is winding down, the stakes are getting higher, and another round of standout performances is taking shape across Aroostook County.

Now it is time to tell us who deserves to be recognized.

Fall Week Seven Athlete of the Week nominations are officially open!

We are looking for the boys and girls who delivered when their teams needed them most this week.

Maybe it was a multi-goal performance on the soccer field, a goalkeeper making save after save, a runner turning in one of the best times of the week or another performance that helped change the outcome of a game or meet.

If an athlete stood out, we want to know about it.

When submitting a nomination, include the athlete’s name, school, sport and the stats or results that made the performance stand out. The more information you can provide, the better.

Public nominations help us build the boys and girls ballots each week, along with the performances reported from around The County.

Nominations Close Sunday

Week Seven nominations will remain open through Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m.

Once nominations close, the finalists will be selected and voting will begin for the next boys and girls Athletes of the Week.

With the postseason right around the corner, every game, race and performance means a little more.

Make sure the athletes delivering those moments get noticed.

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/fall-week-seven-athlete-of-week-nominations">View Survey</a>

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!