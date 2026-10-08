Another big week of fall high school sports is unfolding across Aroostook County, and now it is time to make sure the performances that stood out get recognized.

Nominations are officially open for Fall Week Six Athlete of the Week on 101.9 The Rock.

We are looking for the boys and girls who made a difference for their teams this week, whether it came with a big scoring performance, a game-changing play, a standout race, a championship-level round or another effort that deserves some attention.

If you know an athlete who should be in the conversation, send us their name, school, sport and the stats or results that made the performance stand out.

Public nominations help build the weekly ballots before the finalists are selected.

Fall Week Six nominations close Sunday at 9 p.m.

Once the ballots are set, voting will open for both the boys and girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Do not let a big performance get overlooked.

Submit your Week Six nominations now at 1019TheRock.com and help us spotlight the high school athletes making an impact across The County, right here!

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/fall-week-six-athlete-of-week-nominations-59a8">View Survey</a>

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!\