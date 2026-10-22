The regular season has given way to postseason pressure, and now every goal, save, race and big moment means a little more.

Fall Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations are officially open! For games and performances held between October 19th - October 24th!

With soccer tournament games beginning across Northern Maine and cross country entering championship season, we are looking for the Aroostook County athletes who step up when the stakes are highest.

Maybe it is a game-winning goal that keeps a season alive.

Maybe it is a goalkeeper coming up with the save a team desperately needs.

Maybe a runner delivers a huge championship performance, or an athlete simply turns in the kind of effort that deserves to be recognized.

Whatever the performance, we want to hear about it.

When submitting a nomination, include the athlete's name, school, sport and as much information as possible about what they accomplished during the week.

Stats, scores, opponents, meet results and other details all help us build the strongest boys and girls ballots possible.

Who Deserves a Spot?

Athlete of the Week is about more than simply finding the leading scorer.

Big offensive numbers certainly matter, but so do defensive performances, goalkeeping, championship finishes, leadership and the moments that make a difference when a team's season is on the line.

Public nominations are an important part of the process, so if you saw someone deliver a performance that should not be overlooked, make sure we know about it.

Fall Week Eight nominations are open through Sunday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

After nominations close, the boys and girls finalists will be selected and Athlete of the Week voting will begin.

The Week Eight winners will be announced Friday morning.

The postseason has arrived.

Now tell us who is rising to the moment.

Submit your Fall Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations here!

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/fall-week-eight-athlete-of-week-nominations">View Survey</a>

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!