101.9 The Rock Announces 2026-27 Aroostook County High School Sports Broadcast Schedule

Another winter of packed gymnasiums, familiar rivalries and memorable moments is right around the corner in Aroostook County.

101.9 The Rock has announced its 2026-27 high school sports regular-season broadcast schedule, presented locally by Pepsi, featuring boys and girls basketball and select high school hockey games from across the region.

From the opening weeks of December to the final push for tournament positioning, we'll be there to bring you the action and share the stories of the student-athletes, teams and communities that make County high school sports special.

2026-27 High School Sports Broadcast Schedule

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This winter's broadcast schedule features matchups from across Aroostook County, traditional rivalries and important games that could help shape the postseason picture.

Our coverage will include starting lineups, live play-by-play, game analysis and updates from around the region.

How Can I Listen to County High School Sports?

There are several ways to follow your favorite teams this winter:

Listen locally on 101.9 FM.

Stream live at 1019TheRock.com.

Listen anywhere with the free 101.9 The Rock app.

Ask Alexa or Google to play 101.9 The Rock.

Whether you're unable to make it to the game or following your hometown team from hundreds of miles away, we'll help keep you connected.

More Than Just the Game

Our winter sports coverage extends beyond the radio broadcast.

Throughout the season, visit 1019TheRock.com for The County Scoreboard, game recaps, original photography, Athlete of the Week, Monday Five and Five and stories highlighting the accomplishments of local student-athletes.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, there's always another story worth telling.

The 2026-27 High School sports broadcast season on 101.9 The Rock is proudly presented by Pepsi.