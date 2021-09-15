Expect A Full Harvest Moon Over Maine This Monday Night

No need to bring along the flashlight as you harvest the crops this coming week.

A very rare full Harvest Moon will take place this coming Monday night, September 20th. Now according to the Farmers' Alamanac, a Harvest Moon is usually associated with the autumn equinox, but the way that things turn out this year it will be arriving two days sooner than the first official day of autumn, which is Wednesday, September 22nd.

More than often a season will hold three full moons, but sometimes four full moons will fall into one single season, as is the case this year. The last full moon was in August, which was a Blue Moon because it was the third full moon of the season.

Way back when the harvest moon would alert Native Americans that it was time to harvest the crops, and the moon would hang like a lantern in the sky and allow them to do so. As a matter of fact, dusk-to-dawn moonlight will take place a night or two on either side of a full Harvest Moon.

At this point in time, the National Weather Service is predicting that Monday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 57 degrees, which should give us all a very good look at the full Harvest Moon over Maine. So, find yourself a good vantage point high above the city lights to take it all in.

Unless of course, you want to harvest the crops under the light of a full Harvest Moon.

