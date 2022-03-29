Monday night an earthquake was detected in the Downeast town of Deblois. It was a wee earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 that occurred around 5:30 PM. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 4.3 miles southwest of Deblois and was sensed to be about 3 miles underground.
This magnitude is considered a microquake since its magnitude is less than 2.0.
Maine's earthquakes
Maine isn’t a stranger to smaller earthquakes of the scale. The last earthquake Maine had was on February 12th in the Aroostook County town of Smyrna which was a magnitude 2.4 earthquake and only felt locally.
Maine experiences many small earthquakes throughout the year but rarely sees big earthquakes. According to Maine.gov, average earthquake activity in a given century for Maine will typically see "five earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 or larger, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or larger, and one earthquake of magnitude 5.5 or larger".
The biggest earthquake in Maine's records
The largest earthquake Maine has ever recorded was documented in 1904 with an epicenter in the Eastport area. While a magnitude could not be registered at that time in history it is recorded as having an intensity of VII- the highest intensity and only VII rated earthquake in Maine's records.
'The big one' could be thousands of years in the future for Maine
So, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake is just another one of Maine's little earthquakes and nothing to get too worried about. Predictions for a 4.6 sized earthquake are expected in the next twenty years or so while a seismic 7.0 magnitude earthquake is expected in the next 2700ish years, give or take 350 years. I think Maine is safe for now.