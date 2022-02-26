Dexter Ends Fort Kent Season In Semis; Full Recap, Scoring & More

Warriors and Tigers tangle in Bangor

The Class C boys’ semifinal round kicked off with a highly anticipated matchup between #1 Fort Kent Warriors and #4 Dexter Tigers.

Fort Kent handled their quarterfinal opponent, Calais, beating them 59-39 behind Austin Delisle's 28 points and Dexter thrashed #5 Lee Academy 67-39. Dexter beat Fort Kent in the final seconds during a semifinal game in the 2020 Class C tournament.

1st Quarter

Dexter started out strong in the first quarter, limiting Fort Kent to just 4 points in the first quarter. Drew Deschaine scored 4 points for the Warriors. For Dexter their star Will Kusnierz scored 8 points with Avery Gagnon scoring 5 points. Seth Robbins scored 3 points and Bryce Connor added 2 points for the Tigers. At the end of the first quarter the score Dexter 18 Fort Kent 8

2nd Quarter

Fort Kent fought back and was able to get the ball in the hoop with more regularity in the second quarter despite foul trouble building for a couple of their starters. Kusnierz picked up foul trouble for the Tigers as well in the second quarter. Ethan Daigle scored 5 points and Keegan Cyr scored 4 points for th Warriors. Colin Bennett made a three-point field goal with Ethan Raymond, and Austin Delisle scoring 2 points apiece for Fort Kent. Kusnierz made a three-point shot with Robbins and Gagnon scoring 2 points each for Dexter. At halftime the score Dexter 25 Fort Kent 20

3rd Quarter

Dexter was able to build the lead back up to double-digits for a large portion of the third quarter. Gagnon scored 6 points the lead the Tigers in the third quarter with Will Kusnierz scoring 5 points. Seth Robbins added 4 points and Kayden Kimball scored 2 points. Lance Gagnon and Colin Bennett each made one three-point field goal, with Raymond, Deschaine, and Delisle scoring 2 points apiece for the Warriors. At the end of the third the score Dexter 41 Fort Kent 32

4th Quarter

As the fourth quarter progressed the game became intense, Fort Kent was assessed (2) technical fouls at various points in the quarter. Dexter took advantage of the foul trouble mounting for Fort Kent as they shot 11-12 from the free-throw line. Austin Delisle fouled out with 4:00 minutes remaining in the game and totaled 4 points. Ethan Daigle scored 5 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high of 10 points. Keegan Cyr scored 5 points for the Warriors and totaled 9 points in the game. Avery Gagnon and Kusnierz scored 6 points apiece in the fourth quarter for Dexter. Will Kusnierz finished with a game-high of 22 points and Gagnon totaled 19 points. Seth Robbins scored 2 points in the fourth quarter and scored 11 points in total for the Tigers. The final score Dexter 58 Fort Kent 46