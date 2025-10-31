Break out the hoodies! Weekend action is stacked across Aroostook County. The forecast calls for rain today, but it won’t dampen the energy! Pack a thermos, grab a seat, and follow along here for kickoff times, tip-offs, and results matchups from Friday night lights through tomorrow night.

All games and locations are accurate as of 1pm! Here's the rundown, listed by time of game:

Friday's Games:

8-Person Boys Semifinal - #3 Penquis makes the trip to face #2 and undefeated Katahdin at 3pm in Katahdin

Class D Boys Semifinal - #4 Hodgdon travels to take on #1 Fort Fairfield at 7pm in Presque Isle at the Johnson Athletic Complex

Saturday's Games:

Class B Girls Semifinal - #3 Presque Isle heads to #2 Hermon at noon

Class D Girls Quarterfinal - #5 Monmouth takes the long trip to #4 Madawaska at noon

Class D Girls Quarterfinal - #6 Fort Fairfield travels to #3 Central Aroostook at 12:30pm

Class C Girls Semifinal - #3 Mattanawcook travels to #1 Fort Kent at 1pm

Class C Boys Semifinal - #3 Fort Kent takes on #2 Mount View at 1pm

Class D Boys Semifinal - #3 Penobscot Valley travels to #2 Madawaska at 2pm

Class B Boys Semifinal - #3 Caribou takes on #2 Oceanside at 330pm - Game to be played at Lincoln Academy

Class B Boys Semifinal - #5 Presque Isle heads to take on #1 John Bapst at 4pm - Game to be played at Hampden Academy

Scores and results will be posted throughout the weekend!

