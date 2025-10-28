It was a strong showing for Aroostook County soccer programs in Tuesday’s prelim and quarterfinal rounds, with several teams earning wins to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Class B Girls:

#3 Presque Isle Lady Wildcats edges past the #6 Gardiner Lady Tigers 2-1 - Presque Isle will face #2 Hermon in the semifinals

Class C Girls:

#1 Fort Kent Lady Warriors ease by the #8 Central Lady Red Devils 7-1.

#4 Mattanawcook Lady Lynx over the #5 Houlton Lady Shires 3-2 on penalty kicks - Fort Kent will take on Mattanawcook in the semifinals

Class D Girls:

#8 Van Buren Lady Crusaders over the #9 Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors 8-0, Emily Lapierre leading the way with a hat trick in the win. Van Buren will face Ashland in the Class D quarterfinals

#6 Fort Fairfield Lady Tigers over the #11 Easton Lady Bears 4-1, Fort Fairfield will face Central Aroostook in the quarterfinals

#4 Madawaska Lady Owls over the #13 Old Orchard Beach Lady Seagulls 2-1 in overtime, and will face Monmouth in quarterfinals

#2 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers over the #7 Washburn Lady Beavers 8-0, Penobscot Valley will host the winner of Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook

8-Person Girls:

#2 Wisdom Lady Pioneers over #7 Penobscot Christian Lady Eagles 6-1; Ava Lerman nets all 6 goals for the Lady Pioneers and notched her 100th career goal in the win

#11 Katahdin Lady Cougars over the #3 Sumner Lady Tigers 2-1 on a Savannah McGraw penalty kick to win it for Katahdin - Wisdom and Katahdin will meet in the semifinals

Class C Boys Quarterfinals:

#3 Fort Kent Warriors over #6 Central Red Devils 4-1 - will meet the winner of Mount View/Winslow

Class D Boys:

#3 Penobscot Valley Howlers over #6 Washburn Beavers 3-1

