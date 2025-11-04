Presque Isle — Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

What. A. Night. Aroostook County soccer delivered in a big way, with Fort Fairfield and Fort Kent hoisting regional trophies and charging into Championship Saturday.

Class D North Boys: Fort Fairfield 4, Madawaska 1

The Tigers came out roaring and never looked back. Lucas Cormier struck twice in the first half, Vince Heibel added one before the break and hammered home another in the second, and Fort Fairfield finished off the Owls 4–1 to claim the Class D North crown in Presque Isle.

Next up: A trip to Hampden Academy on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m., where the Tigers face Monmouth, the Southern Maine champion, for the Class D State Championship.

Class C Girls: Fort Kent 1, Winslow 0 (2OT)

Madi Martin buried the golden winner 6:59 into double overtime, lifting Fort Kent to a 1–0 victory over Winslow and the Girls Class C Regional Championship.

Next up: The Warriors meet Maranacook for the Class C Girls State Championship at Cony High School on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

County teams are in action tomorrow! Here's the schedule for the three remaining teams:

State Class D Girls Semifinals - Both games at the Johnson Athletic Complex in Presque Isle: #1 Ashland and #5 Monmouth meet at 4pm, while #3 Central Aroostook hosts #2 PVHS at 630pm

Bots 8-Person Regional Final - #1 Katahdin will face off against #2 PCHS at 6pm in Brewer.

