A full night of area hoops featured strong defensive efforts, big individual scoring lines, one more milestone for a County athlete, and one boys game that came down to the final seconds in Fort Kent.

Girls Basketball Scores

Wisdom 36, Katahdin 21

Wisdom earned the win behind a game-high 20 points from Ava Lerman, setting the tone early and staying in control the rest of the way.

Hodgdon 60, East Grand 31

Ava Ezell poured in 27 points as Hodgdon pulled away. Raina Ezell added 14, and Grace Stewart chipped in 12. East Grand had all seven players get into the scoring column, led by Mollie Napoli (8).

Fort Kent 35, Madawaska 15

Emlyn Nadeau led Fort Kent with 12 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter to close it out. Trinity Daigle added 11. Madawaska was paced by Ava Toussaint (5).

Boys Basketball Scores

Katahdin 54, Wisdom 30

Bryten Hartsgrove led the Cougars with 19 points. Calvin Richardson added 15, and Jacob Hurlbert finished with 12. Wisdom was led by Preston LaVoie (9).

Hodgdon 93, East Grand 15

Hodgdon had all 10 players score, led by Cyran Ciarleglio (17). Hunter Sanford (14) and Jacob Tuttle (14) followed, with Wyatt Oliver (12) and Dan Henderson (10) also in double figures. East Grand was led by Amos Lindsey (11).

Fort Kent 62, Madawaska 59

The finish of the night belonged to Fort Kent. Aden Jeffers scored 24 points and reached 1,000 career points in the win. Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier (18), with Isaac Beaulieu (11) and Bradley Kennedy (10) also scoring in double figures.

With the score tied late, Fort Kent’s Tobias Naranja was fouled on a three-point attempt with about two seconds left and knocked down all three free throws to seal it.

Have a score correction or a stat to add? Message us and we’ll update the roundup.

