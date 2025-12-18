Another busy night of local hoops featured a mix of close finishes and big scoring outputs across Aroostook County, with girls results headlining early before a full boys slate wrapped things up.

Girls Basketball

Wisdom picked up a 39–31 win over Ashland in a tight matchup. Peyton Roy led all scorers with 19 points, and Ava Lerman added 15 for the Lady Pioneers. Ashland was led by Addison LaBelle with 20 points.

Presque Isle earned a 69–18 win over Fort Kent. Marion Young led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points, while Emily Collins scored 11 and Gan Curtis added 9. Fort Kent was paced by Niah Durost with 9 points. Team records: Presque Isle 3–1, Fort Kent 0–3.

Washburn defeated East Grand 33–20 in girls action. Anna Castonguay led the Lady Beavers with 14 points, while Camryn Cowger scored 6 to lead East Grand.

In another close one, Katahdin finished strong, ending the game on a 16–5 run to edge Schenck 37–35.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent stayed unbeaten with a 76–67 win over Presque Isle. Tobias Naranja led the Warriors with 25 points, hitting six three-pointers, and Aden Jeffers added 20. Presque Isle was led by Bodey McPherson with 17 points, Cruze Casavant with 16, and Eli Mosher with 10. Team records: Fort Kent 3–0, Presque Isle 1–2.

Wisdom rolled past Ashland 79–10. Cayden Hargrove scored 22 points and Sam Tardif added 20, with both posting 13-point third quarters.

Washburn earned a 79–16 win over East Grand. Silas Allen led Washburn with 16 points and Mitchell Hewitt added 10. East Grand was led by Liam Drost with 9.

Schenck rounded out the boys slate with a 77–34 win over Katahdin.

Today's Schedule of games includes Fill The Rink tonight on 101.9 the Rock at 7pm as the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks come to Presque Isle to face the Wildcats. Gametime at 7pm, you can listen live on the radio, by downloading our app, or using your smart speaker!

The Basketball Schedule for today:

On the Boys' side: Lee Academy heads to Southern Aroostook at 7pm and Madawaska travels to Easton at 7pm

on the Girls' side: Madawaska heads to Easton at 5:30pm and Houlton heads to Caribou at 7pm

