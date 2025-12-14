Winter sports are rolling across Aroostook County, and it’s time to have your say. Week One Winter Athlete of the Week voting is now open, and your votes will help decide which standout student-athlete earns the first honor of the season.

All winter long, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on the players who do more than fill up the stat sheet. We’re talking about athletes who step up in clutch moments, lead in the locker room and the classroom, and represent their schools and communities with pride. Now that the opening stretch of games, meets and matches are in the books and the nominees are set, it’s your turn to help pick our first winter winner.

Take a look at the nominees listed below and consider the full picture: big performances, leadership, hustle plays, and sportsmanship. Then, cast your vote for the athlete you believe best represents what County sports are all about.

Ava Lerman - Wisdom High School - Scored 33 in a Lady Pioneer win and scored her 1,000th career point

Alex Violette - Van Buren High School - Scored 27 in a Crusader win

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School - Scored 33 in a Warrior win

Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle High School - Broke her personal best and set a Presque Isle indoor track school record in the mile at a meet

Lucas Wood - Presque Isle High School - Captain scored a hat trick in a Wildcat Hockey win

Carsen Richards - Caribou High School - Leading scorer with 19 in a Viking win

You can vote once per hour until Thursday at 1pm, so be sure to come back, support your school, and help spread the word with teammates, classmates, and fans. Every vote helps make sure the hard work of these student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed.

