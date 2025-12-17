It was a busy night of boys basketball across Aroostook County, with three games on the slate and a single girls matchup to close out the local schedule.

Girls Basketball

Van Buren picked up a tight 33–29 win over Madawaska in the lone girls game in the County. Emily LaPierre led all scorers with 18 points for the Crusaders, while Nini Silva paced the Owls with 10 points in the four-point loss.

Boys Basketball

Hodgdon delivered one of the top offensive outputs of the night, defeating Southern Aroostook 87–51 in boys action.

Madawaska also earned a convincing win on the road, beating Van Buren 63–24.

In Houlton, the Caribou Vikings took control early and rolled to a 92–33 victory over the Shires. Max Morrow led all scorers with 26 points for Caribou, while Jaeden Wu finished with 15 points to lead Houlton.

With the winter season moving quickly, these games continue to set the tone for teams across the County as they build momentum, test rotations, and look to sharpen up on both ends of the floor. Check back for more scores and recaps as the schedule rolls on.

Today's Schedule from around the area:

Boys' Basketball

7 pm

Presque Isle at Fort Kent

East Grand at Washburn

7:30 pm

Schenck at Katahdin

Girls Basketball

5:30 pm

Presque Isle at Fort Kent

East Grand at Washburn

Ashland at Wisdom

6 pm

Schenck at Katahdin

