Since Mother Nature decided to cancel Wednesday's action...Aroostook County high school basketball teams were back on the floor for another busy early-season night, with several girls and boys matchups helping to shape the first week of winter hoops.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook picked up a solid home win, topping Madawaska 50–22. Harleigh Allen led the Panthers with 22 points, and Lilly Burtt added 10. Ava Touissaint scored 8 to pace the Owls.

Hodgdon also added to the win column with a 50–32 victory over East Grand. Ava Ezell poured in 26 points for the Hawks, while her sister Raina Ezell chipped in 12. East Grand was led by 10 points from Camryn Cowger.

Ashland earned a 60–17 win over Washburn. Addi Labelle scored 14 points and Sadie Trams added 10 for the Hornets. Washburn’s scoring was led by 11 points from Lilly Archer.

Southern Aroostook rounded out the girls slate with a convincing 71–21 win over Easton.

Boys Basketball

On the boys side, Hodgdon turned in one of the biggest margins of the night with an 82–8 win over East Grand. All nine Hawks scored in the victory, led by 17 points from Cam Hannington and 14 from Cyran Ciarleglio.

Madawaska picked up a 67–55 win over Central Aroostook in boys action, while Washburn closed out the schedule with a 58–16 win over Ashland.

