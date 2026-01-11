It was a loaded slate of games across the region. Read on for the full scoreboard, notable results, and the top individual performances from the night.

Boys Basketball

Madawaska 61, Southern Aroostook 33

Madawaska earned the win behind Quinn Pelletier (14). Brayden Pelletier (12) and Aleck Gendreau (12) followed, with Isaac Beaulieu (11) also in double figures. Southern Aroostook was led by Kason Lawlor (13).

Fort Kent 61, John Bapst 46

Fort Kent got a big night from Tobias Naranja (21) and Aden Jeffers (20). Mason Pelletier added 12.

Fort Fairfield 60, Easton 46

Cayden Ala (18) led the Tigers, with Ethan Walsh (13) and Nicholas O’Neal (11) also scoring in double figures. Easton was led by Mason Pelletier (13), with Raiden Cochran (11) and Drew Lamoreau (10).

Washburn 74, Van Buren 49

Washburn was powered by Silas Allen’s 29 points, with Isaac Sines (15) and Callum Cunningham (9) also contributing. Van Buren was led by Alexander Violette (24) and Alex Bebout (13).

Katahdin 56, Lee Academy 40

Calvin Richardson (23) and Bryten Hartsgrove (18) led Katahdin. Lee Academy was paced by Cameron Pullen (11).

Caribou 75, Washington Academy 39

Caribou posted a big win over Washington Academy.

Girls Basketball

Southern Aroostook 59, Madawaska 23

Ally Shields led the way with 33 points, and Alexa Hersey added 12. Madawaska was led by Khloe Clemens (10).

Van Buren 50, Washburn 18

Van Buren got 25 from Emily Lapierre, with Madelyn Marquis (12) and Emma Parrent (8) also scoring. Washburn was led by Anna Castonguay (7).

Wisdom 64, East Grand 18

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman (30) and Peyton Roy (10). East Grand was led by Molly Napoli (9).

Presque Isle 43, Brewer 28

Presque Isle was paced by Breanna Burlock (10) and Nora Curtis (10), with Gan Curtis (9) also contributing. Brewer was led by Jillian Ford (15).

Katahdin 36, Stearns 26

Polly Cullen (17) led Katahdin. Stearns was paced by Ava Pelkey (10).

Caribou 32, Washington Academy 21

Caribou earned the win over Washington Academy.

Fort Fairfield 44, Easton 18

Fort Fairfield was led by Madison Parks (21).

John Bapst 65, Fort Kent 4

