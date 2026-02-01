It was a busy Saturday across Aroostook County with rivalry games on the hardwood, another County athlete notches her 1,000th career point, and a strong day for County cheer squads punching tickets to States.

Boys Basketball

Central Aroostook closed out a big day with a 66-40 win over Southern Aroostook. You can read the full recap [HERE]

Mattanawcook Academy edged Fort Kent 65-63 on an Andrew Oliver buzzer beater in a battle of the number 2 and number 3 teams in Class C Boys.

Ellsworth picked up a tight 62-57 win over Caribou.

Hermon handled Presque Isle 59-39.

Easton earned a 53-40 win over Van Buren.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook completed the sweep of Southern Aroostook with a 62-55 win. Ally Shields of Southern Aroostook joins the 1,000 point club in the 2nd quarter. You can read the full recap [HERE]

Mattanawcook Academy rolled past Fort Kent 97-22.

Ellsworth made it a sweep over Caribou with a 56-45 win. You can read the full recap [HERE]

Presque Isle grabbed a 44-42 win over Hermon behind Gan Curtis, who scored 21 points. Nora Curtis added 12 points.

Hockey

Camden Hills shut out Presque Isle 9-0.

Cheer

A big congratulations to the County cheer squads.

At regionals, Houlton earned the Class C regional title and punched a ticket to the State Championship. Central Aroostook also qualified with a seventh place finish in Class C.

In Class B, Presque Isle finished fifth and Caribou finished seventh, sending both schools on to States.

