As heard on 101.9 the Rock, the second game of our Saturday doubleheader featured two teams looking for playoff positioning.

Southern Aroostook came out firing and grabbed the early momentum, jumping out to a 6-0 lead with a pair of 3-pointers. Central Aroostook did not panic, and an early first-quarter timeout changed the feel of the game.

Coming out of the timeout, the Panthers tightened up defensively and turned stops into points, ripping off a 16-3 run to flip the score and take control. From there, Central Aroostook settled in, kept the tempo where it wanted it, and built separation as the game went along on the way to a 66-40 win over Southern Aroostook in Mars Hill.

Central Aroostook got balanced scoring throughout the lineup. Kellen McCrum led the way with 19 points, while Mitchell Burtt scored 12 points and Will Whited added 11 points. Dylan McKeen rounded out the double figures with 10 points as the Panthers kept answering every push.

For Southern Aroostook, Lincoln Hardy led the way with 13 points, and Richard Chambers added 10 points.

The next time 101.9 The Rock is on air is Tuesday for the first of back-to-back nights when the Route One rivalry renews itself, when the Presque Isle Lady Wildcats head to Caribou to face the Lady Vikings. The boys will play on Wednesday evening.

Read Next:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations are live until Sunday! Nominaree HERE >> [LINK]

📅 Full winter broadcast schedule on 101.9 The Rock → [LINK]

Keep the scoreboard going: