It was a full night of County hoops with a big Senior Night win in Presque Isle, a one-possession battle between Central Aroostook and Hodgdon, and a handful of statement performances across the region.

Senior Night: Presque Isle boys roll past Fort Kent 81-53

Game of the night: Central Aroostook boys edge Hodgdon 63-57

Multiple sweeps and strong girls wins across the County

Boys Basketball

Presque Isle 81, Fort Kent 53

Presque Isle put on a show at home on Senior Night, and it sounded even better on 101.9 The Rock as the Wildcats rolled past Fort Kent 81-53. The Wildcats set the tone early and never let Fort Kent get comfortable. Kason Bua led the way with 26 points, with 21 points coming in the first half. Cruze Casavant added 22 points, including 15 points before the break.

Fort Kent was led by Tobias Naranja with 18 points, while Mason Pelletier scored 14 points and Domenic Cyr finished with 10 points.

Central Aroostook 63, Hodgdon 57

Central Aroostook earned a hard-fought win over Hodgdon in a game that stayed tight into the final stretch. Kellen McCrum scored 21 points to lead the Panthers, and Will Whited added 16 points.

Hodgdon got another big night from Cyran Ciarleglio, who scored 25 points, and Wyatt Oliver chipped in 15 points.

Fort Fairfield 67, Washburn 31

Fort Fairfield completed the sweep of Washburn with a decisive boys win. Ethan Walsh led the Tigers with 18 points, Cayden Ala added 13 points, and Nick O’Neal scored 11 points. Washburn was paced by Callum Cunningham with 13 points.

Southern Aroostook 67, Ashland 20

Southern Aroostook’s boys rolled past Ashland 67-20.

Girls Basketball

Caribou 65, Houlton 46

Caribou earned a solid win over Houlton behind a balanced night. Lilly Bell led the way with 15 points, Brynne Hamilton scored 14 points, and Carly Levesque added 11 points.

Houlton was led by Tori Erwin with 15 points, and Peyton Collins finished with 12 points.

Central Aroostook 76, Hodgdon 35

Central Aroostook took care of business behind a big scoring night from Lilly Burtt, who finished with 24 points. Harleigh Allen added 20 points, and Maggie Mahan scored 15 points.

Hodgdon was paced by Raina Ezell with 16 points, while Ava Ezell added 14 points.

Fort Fairfield 52, Washburn 10

Fort Fairfield completed the sweep of Washburn on the girls side with a 52-10 win.

Southern Aroostook 49, Ashland 32

Southern Aroostook picked up the win behind Ally Shields with 13 points and Jazmyn Ellingwood with 12 points. Ashland was led by Sadie Trams with 8 points and Arihanna Good with 8 points.

Shead 47, East Grand 14

Shead’s girls earned a 47-14 win over East Grand.

