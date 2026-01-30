Jan. 29 brought a big night of finals with a split in Machias, a statement boys win for Fort Kent, and a high-powered offensive showing from Caribou. On the ice, John Bapst got the win over Presque Isle.

Girls highlight: Machias rolls past Fort Kent 84-26

Boys highlight: Fort Kent beats Machias 67-61, Aden Jeffers scores 32 points

Hockey: John Bapst defeats Presque Isle 7-3

Girls Basketball

Machias 84, Fort Kent 26

Machias came out flying and never let up in an 84-26 win over Fort Kent. The Bulldogs set the tone early by scoring 23 points in the first quarter, then kept stacking points the rest of the way.

Aubrey Wood and Loretta Richardson each finished with 25 points. Wood did big damage early, scoring 12 points in the opening quarter. Leah Libby added 16 points for Machias. Fort Kent kept battling and was paced by Trinity Daigle with 14 points.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent 67, Machias 61

Fort Kent answered in a big way in the boys matchup, handing Machias its first loss of the season with a 67-61 win.

The game was tight early, with the teams even at 16-16 after one quarter, and Fort Kent carried a 30-29 edge into halftime. The Warriors grabbed control in the third quarter, outscoring Machias 23-17, and Aden Jeffers was the spark. Jeffers scored 15 points in the third on his way to a monster 32-point night. He also went a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

Machias made a push late behind Mickey Fitzsimmons with 25 points and Liam O’Connor with 17 points, but Fort Kent closed it out down the stretch.

Caribou 89, Houlton 31

Caribou’s boys had a huge night offensively in an 89-31 win over Houlton. The Vikings put five players in double figures and spread it around.

Landon Belanger led the way with 16 points. Owen Corrigan scored 15 points, Nic Plourde had 13 points, Colby Ouellette added 11 points, and Max Morrow finished with 10 points. Houlton was led by Jonathan Soto with 17 points.

Hockey

John Bapst 7, Presque Isle 3

John Bapst defeated Presque Isle 7-3 in the lone County hockey matchup.

