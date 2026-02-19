The regular season split set the stage, and the rubber match brought the exact energy you would expect, but Madawaska’s hot start and late push were the difference.

The 2-seed Madawaska Owls (16-3) opened the game with a burst, answered every Fort Fairfield push, and punched their ticket to Championship Saturday with a 51-38 win over the 3-seed Fort Fairfield Tigers (16-3) in the Class D boys semifinal. Madawaska will face the winner of the next game between Hodgdon and Machias.

These two teams knew each other well. Fort Fairfield stole the first meeting at home on a buzzer-beater by one, and Madawaska responded with a five-point win on its home floor. With a trip to the title game on the line, the pace was intense from the opening tip.

Madawaska set the tone early, ripping off a 12-2 run to start the game as Quinn Pelletier, Brayden Pelletier, and Isaac Beaulieu combined to score all 12 points in the surge. Fort Fairfield settled in, slowed the tempo, and started picking away at the early deficit, but the Owls still led 14-8 after one.

The Owls kept pressure on in the second with man-to-man defense, but Fort Fairfield stayed patient and took care of the basketball. At the break, Madawaska held a 26-19 lead, helped by strong shooting, while the Tigers had just three turnovers in the first half.

The third quarter started at a slower pace, then Fort Fairfield made its move. The Tigers put together an 8-2 run, took a quick lead, and had the game within 33-29 heading to the fourth, as Madawaska struggled at the free throw line in the period.

Fort Fairfield struck first in the fourth with five quick points, but Madawaska responded with the biggest stretch of the game, a 10-0 run to build a nine-point lead midway through the quarter. From there, the Owls slowed the pace, stretched it to 11, and closed out the 51-38 win.

Fort Fairfield finishes a strong season 16-4, led by Cayden Ala with 14 points and Nicholas O’Neal with 7. The Tigers also took care of the ball all afternoon, turning it over only eight times.

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 19 points and 8 rebounds, with Bradley Kennedy adding 10 as the Owls move on to Championship Saturday.

