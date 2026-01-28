County teams packed a lot into the Jan. 27 slate with basketball finals across the region, a big night for Presque Isle hockey, and the Aroostook 5K Nordic meet in Fort Kent. The Nordic meet was a make-up after Saturday’s bitter cold forced the original event off the schedule.

Hockey: Presque Isle beats Houlton 8-1, Lucas Wood hat trick

Nordic: Aroostook 5K make-up meet results from Fort Kent

Hoops: Boys and girls basketball finals involving County teams; Carleglio with 41

Girls Basketball

Presque Isle 58, Fort Kent 17

Presque Isle earned a convincing win over Fort Kent. Marion Young led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Gan Curtis and Carrlyn Buck scored 10 points each. Fort Kent was paced by Emlyn Nadeau, who finished with nine points.

Madawaska 48, Easton 20

Madawaska made it back-to-back wins. Khloe Clemens scored 14 points, Nina Silva added 13, and Ana Toussaint chipped in 12.

Ashland 55, Hodgdon 20

Ashland was led by Sadie Trams with 21 points, and Addison LaBelle added 19.

Orono 59, Houlton 22

Katahdin 36, Van Buren 28

Washburn 26, East Grand 24

Boys Basketball

Madawaska 70, Easton 52

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 18 points. Isaac Beaulieu and Aleck Gendreau each scored 14, and Brayden Pelletier added 11. Easton got a game-high 20 points from Mason Pelletier, and Drew Lamoreau scored 18.

Hodgdon 75, Ashland 21

Hodgdon cruised past Ashland behind Cyran Ciarleglio, who poured in 41 points.

Orono 78, Houlton 31

Katahdin 64, Van Buren 34

Hockey

Presque Isle 8, Houlton 1

Presque Isle lit the lamp early and often. Lucas Wood posted a hat trick and an assist, and Ollie Woollard finished with a goal and four assists. Gavin Letourneau, Matt Bouchard, Grant York, and Delanie Cyr also scored for the Wildcats.

Nordic Skiing, Aroostook 5K Make-Up Meet (Fort Kent)

Boys Top 5

Alden Reardon, Fort Kent, 16:22.7 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 18:22.8 Silas Baser, Presque Isle, 19:29.2 Owen Tetlow, Caribou, 20:06.5 Jacob Bennett, Presque Isle, 20:54.4

Girls Top 5

Emma Graves, Caribou, 21:28.0 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 23:04.9 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 23:41.6 Isabella Albert, Caribou, 23:54.1 Caela Day, Caribou, 26:59.2

