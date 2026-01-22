A short slate on Wednesday (not weather related, thankfully) still delivered a few decisive results, including a strong boys win for Madawaska and an Ashland girls victory. Here are the Jan. 21 finals, plus the Jan. 22 schedule for County teams.

✅ Top performance: Alek Gendreau 24 as Madawaska beat Van Buren

✅ Finals recap: Ashland girls win; Van Buren girls win; Washburn boys win; Madawaska boys win

✅ Today’s schedule: Full County matchups for Thursday, Jan. 22

Girls Basketball

Ashland 51, Washburn 15

Ashland pulled away early and never looked back. Addi Labelle led the Lady Hornets with 16 points.

Van Buren 32, Madawaska 22

Van Buren picked up the win over Madawaska, holding the Lady Owls to 22 points.

Boys Basketball

Washburn 71, Ashland 12

Washburn rolled to a decisive win over Ashland.

Madawaska 84, Van Buren 16

Madawaska powered past Van Buren behind Alek Gendreau’s 24 points, with Isaac Beaulieu (14) and Quinn Pelletier (14) also in double figures.

Jan. 22 Schedule

East Grand @ Ashland — Girls 4:00 PM

East Grand @ Ashland — Boys 5:30 PM

Wisdom @ Van Buren — Girls 5:30 PM

Southern Aroostook @ Hodgdon — Girls 6:00 PM

Houlton @ Stearns — Boys 6:30 PM

Lee Academy @ Southern Aroostook — Boys 6:30 PM

Wisdom @ Van Buren — Boys 7:00 PM

Caribou @ Fort Kent — Boys 7:00 PM

