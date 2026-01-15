Jan. 14 County Hoops Recap: Presque Isle Upsets Caribou, Central Aroostook Rolls on Girls Side
Wednesday night in Aroostook County brought a mix of statement wins, strong individual scoring, and a headline boys result in Presque Isle.
Girls Basketball
Central Aroostook 58, Madawaska 13
Central Aroostook delivered a dominant road win behind Lilly Burtt's 23 points and Harleigh Allen added in 12, as the Lady Panthers set the tone early and never let up.
Easton 44, Van Buren 33
Easton picked up the win behind Mea Lagasse's game-high 14 points. Van Buren was paced by Emily Lapierre with 13 points.
Boys Basketball
Easton 68, Van Buren 31
Easton was led by Mason Pelletier with 16 points, with Riley Thomas also in double figures with 10. Van Buren was led by Alex Violette with 15 points.
Madawaska 49, Central Aroostook 37
Madawaska got 20 from Quinn Pelletier and 19 from Alek Gendreau. Central Aroostook was led by Will Whited, who scored a game-high 22.
Presque Isle 56, Caribou 42
In the headline result of the night, Presque Isle earned a strong win over Caribou. Kasen Bua led the Wildcats with 21 points, with Cruze Casavant adding 14 points as Presque Isle turned in one of its best all-around efforts and came away with the upset.
