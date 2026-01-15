Wednesday night in Aroostook County brought a mix of statement wins, strong individual scoring, and a headline boys result in Presque Isle.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 58, Madawaska 13

Central Aroostook delivered a dominant road win behind Lilly Burtt's 23 points and Harleigh Allen added in 12, as the Lady Panthers set the tone early and never let up.

Easton 44, Van Buren 33

Easton picked up the win behind Mea Lagasse's game-high 14 points. Van Buren was paced by Emily Lapierre with 13 points.

Boys Basketball

Easton 68, Van Buren 31

Easton was led by Mason Pelletier with 16 points, with Riley Thomas also in double figures with 10. Van Buren was led by Alex Violette with 15 points.

Madawaska 49, Central Aroostook 37

Madawaska got 20 from Quinn Pelletier and 19 from Alek Gendreau. Central Aroostook was led by Will Whited, who scored a game-high 22.

Presque Isle 56, Caribou 42

In the headline result of the night, Presque Isle earned a strong win over Caribou. Kasen Bua led the Wildcats with 21 points, with Cruze Casavant adding 14 points as Presque Isle turned in one of its best all-around efforts and came away with the upset.

