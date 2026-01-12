Week 5 Winter Athlete of the Week Nominees Are In (Jan. 5–10)

Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Week 5 Winter Athlete of the Week nominees are officially set. Voting is live until Thursday at 1pm, and you can vote once per hour throughout!

✅ Nominees announced: Week 5 is live

✅ Coverage window: Jan. 5–10 performances

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who make an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts a team.

Week 5 Nominees

Congratulations to this week’s nominees:

Ally Shields - Southern Aroostook High School - Scored 33 points in a win

Silas Allen - Washburn High School - Scored 29 points in a win

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School - Scored 27 points in a win

Emily Lapierre - Van Buren High School - Scored 29 points in a win

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School - Achieved 1,000 milestone and had two 20-point games this past week

Ava Lerman Wisdom High School - Had two 30-points games this past week

Congratulations to all of the nominees — and to every athlete across The County putting in the work as winter sports hit full stride.



