The Route One Rivalry delivered another back-and-forth battle, and Caribou finished the job late, beating Presque Isle 77-64 after a fourth-quarter push.

Presque Isle came out fast and jumped in front 7-0, but Caribou answered right back with a 7-0 run of its own. The Wildcats still held a 17-13 lead after one quarter.

In the second, both teams traded baskets before Presque Isle landed a run. Cruze Casavant knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Jackson Greaves followed with a runner, finishing an 8-0 stretch that gave the Wildcats a nine-point lead midway through the quarter. Caribou responded with timely, patient buckets late in the half, and the teams went to the break tied 34-34.

The third quarter stayed tight the entire way. Neither team got more than a three-point cushion, and Presque Isle carried a 55-54 lead into the fourth.

Caribou opened the final quarter with a quick 6-0 run, but Presque Isle matched it, and the teams stayed locked in through the middle of the quarter. The difference came late when Caribou finished with a strong closing stretch. Owen Corrigan hit a key layup with 1:47 to go to put the Vikings up six, and Caribou stayed in control from there to close out the 77-64 win.

Owen Corrigan led Caribou with 19 points, including 17 points in the second half. Karsen Richards added 17 points, Landon Belanger scored 16 points, and Colby Ouellette finished with 12 points.

Presque Isle was led by Kason Bua with 24 points, and Cruze Casavant added 13 points.

