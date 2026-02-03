Only four games in the County Monday night, and Fort Fairfield came away with a sweep of Van Buren. Now the calendar flips to a busy Tuesday with Nordic championships, a full hoops slate, and a big rivalry game on the radio in Caribou.

Fort Fairfield girls beat Van Buren 53-43, Madison Parks scored 17 points

Fort Fairfield boys beat Van Buren 58-9

Tonight on 101.9 The Rock, Presque Isle girls at Caribou on Caribou Senior Night

Girls Basketball

Fort Fairfield 53, Van Buren 43

Fort Fairfield was led by Madison Parks with 17 points, and Chloe White added 12 points. Van Buren was paced by Emily Lapierre with 19 points.

Van Buren wraps the regular season at 7-11 and heads to the Class S Tournament as the 7 seed. Fort Fairfield has one regular season game left, Wednesday night against Central Aroostook.

Ashland 44, Easton 27

Boys Basketball

Fort Fairfield 58, Van Buren 9

Fort Fairfield was led by Cayden Ala with 11 points.

Van Buren finishes the regular season at 5-13 and will head to the tournament as the 7 seed. Fort Fairfield closes the regular season Wednesday against Central Aroostook.

Easton 80, Ashland 18

Tuesday, Feb. 3 Local Schedule

Nordic Skiing

3:00 PM Aroostook League Nordic Ski Championships, boys and girls, Caribou

Girls Basketball

5:30 PM Fort Kent at Madawaska

5:30 PM Washburn at Wisdom

6:30 PM Katahdin at Southern Aroostook

Boys Basketball

7:00 PM Fort Kent at Madawaska

7:00 PM Washburn at Wisdom

7:00 PM Stearns at Houlton

On the Radio, 101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock is in Caribou for the first of back to back nights. The Route 1 rivalry takes center stage as the Presque Isle girls head to Caribou to take on the Lady Vikings on Caribou Senior Night.

Pregame is just before 7:00 PM on 101.9 The Rock, on the 101.9 The Rock app, online, or on your smart speaker.