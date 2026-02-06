Thursday, February 5 marked the final night of the regular season for high school basketball, and Fort Kent Community High School closed it out at home with a split against Houlton.

Girls Basketball

Houlton 52, Fort Kent 25

Houlton led from the start and finished strong, taking a 16-2 lead after one quarter and carrying a 26-10 advantage into halftime on the way to the 52-25 win.

Houlton was led by Tori Ervin with 14 points, Reagan Wright with 12 points, and Amelya Matwyko with 10 points. Fort Kent was paced by Emlyn Nadeau with 15 points.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent 76, Houlton 38

Fort Kent set the tone early, jumping out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and building it to 42-19 at halftime. The Warriors kept rolling after the break and closed out a 76-38 win.

Fort Kent was led by Tobias Naranja with 16 points and Mason Pelletier with 14 points. Gavin Severe scored 10 points and William Morneault added 10 points. Nathan Castonguay finished with 7 points.

Houlton was led by Jaeden Wu with 9 points, while Ian Nelson and Carter Carmichael scored 7 points each.